Man sentenced to 2 life terms in sisters' slayings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus another 20 years in the murders of two stepsisters shot to death in their central Pennsylvania home.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeremiah Battle took the unusual step of pleading guilty to homicide, burglary and evidence-tampering charges before he was even formally arraigned in Dauphin County Court.

Authorities said the bodies of 24-year-old Natasha Harner and 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing were found in November in their Harrisburg home.

PennLive.com reports that Battle apologized, saying "I didn't mean for none of this to happen," but relatives of the victims wept, expressed anger and said he should have been sentenced to death.

Several relatives asked Battle, who supposedly was friends with the victims, why he killed them, but he sat silent.