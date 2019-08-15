Man sentenced to 20 years for Independence homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old Independence man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a shooting death at a shopping mall last year.

Tyler Gates was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in death 17-year-old Matthew Haylock at the Independence Center.

Haylock's body was found on the pavement near a vehicle in the mall's parking lot in January 2018.

The Independence Examiner reports Gates' co-defendant, 18-year-old Luis Ramirez, was sentenced to concurrent terms of eight years for attempted robbery and three years for armed criminal action in the same case.

The shooting occurred after Gates and Ramirez decided to rob Haylock of a gun. Prosecutors say Gates fired the shot that killed Haylock.

