https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-sentenced-to-60-years-for-producing-child-13019887.php
Man sentenced to 60 years for producing child pornography
Updated 10:56 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man accused of molesting multiple children and producing child pornography has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Thirty-eight-year-old Chance Williams was convicted on two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Williams to 30 years on each court and ordered a lifetime of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Williams committed "unimaginably horrendous crimes" against children.
View Comments