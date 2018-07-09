https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-sentenced-to-at-least-25-years-in-church-13060086.php
Man sentenced to at least 25 years in church fire, assaults
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for setting fire to a New Hampshire church and stabbing two people who talked to police about him.
Anthony Boisvert apologized to the First Baptist Church in court on Monday. The 29-year-old Boisvert, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
The Lebanon church was burned down in December 2016. Its remnants were taken down a couple of months later.
