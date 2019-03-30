Man sentenced to life in death of neighbor found in bathtub

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of a neighbor found slain in a bathtub five years ago.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that a Lackawanna County judge on Friday tacked on two to four more years to the sentence of 30-year-old Joseph Thornton.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours in January before convicting Thornton of first- and third-degree murder as well as evidence-tampering and witness intimidation.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephanie Tyminski was found dead in a bathtub at Scranton's Valley View Terrace in December 2014. Authorities said bloodstains were found in Thornton's apartment and the victim had repeatedly rejected his advances. The trial was delayed for years because of questions about Thornton's mental health and competency.

