Man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend's slaying

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death and burying her body in the backyard of their home has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Summit County judge who sentenced 53-year-old David Callaghan on Monday in Akron said parole would be possible after 18 years. Callaghan pleaded guilty in March to murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and domestic violence charges in the 2018 death of 54-year-old Martha Freitag.

Freitag was reported missing by her daughter in late July. Her body was found in September.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Freitag died from blunt force injury to the head.

A message seeking comment was left for Callaghan's attorney Monday.