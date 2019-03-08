Man sentenced to life without parole in relatives' deaths

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life without parole in the deaths of three family members in 2015.

News outlets report Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin sentenced Robert Seth Denton on Thursday to two life sentences without the possibility of parole plus five years. He was convicted in January of three counts of first-degree murder as well as reckless aggravated assault, aggravated assault causing fear and felony reckless endangerment.

Denton was found guilty of killing his mother, Toshya Millhorn; his stepfather, James Millhorn; and his grandmother, Lena Marie Rose. Six children witnessed the shootings.

Defense lawyer Ricky Curtis said he will seek a new trial.