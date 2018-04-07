https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-serving-manslaughter-sentence-dies-at-Las-12814745.php
Man serving manslaughter sentence dies at Las Vegas hospital
Updated 2:01 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 71-year-old man serving a manslaughter conviction in Nevada has died at a hospital.
The Nevada Department of Corrections say 71-year-old George R. Papania died Wednesday at a hospital in Las Vegas.
He was previously incarcerated at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.
His manslaughter sentence stems from a conviction in Nye County.
An autopsy will be scheduled.
