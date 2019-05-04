Man shoots at shoplifters fleeing Delaware mall in car

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating after a bystander fired at shoplifters fleeing a mall.

Authorities say several shots were fired Friday evening outside the Concord Mall, located between Wilmington and Philadelphia.

State troopers responding to the mall determined that four people had stolen items from the mall and were trying to flee when the driver intentionally smashed into a mall security vehicle.

A bystander with a concealed gun permit shot at the vehicle's tires. The suspects jumped out and ran away. No injuries have been reported.

The man who fired his gun stayed at the scene and police are investigating whether it was justified as self-defense. The man hasn't been charged.