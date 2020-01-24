Man shot by agent is charged with assaulting federal officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man who was shot by a federal agent during a December pursuit is charged with assaulting five officers with his car.

Uriah Lafferty was indicted this week on five counts in connection with the Dec. 19 incident near Hermosa. The Rapid City Journal reported Lafferty is accused of assaulting a U.S. Marshal, a Highway Patrol trooper and three Oglala Sioux officers. Lafferty was also charged with conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine between August 2014 and December 2019.

The pursuit began on the Pine Ridge Reservation when officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe tried to stop Lafferty on a federal warrant. Lafferty was shot by a federal agent, but survived. It appears the original arrest warrant stems from a Dec. 17 count of making a false statement while purchasing a gun. Lafferty pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Court records do not list an attorney to comment on Lafferty's behalf in the new case.

The FBI did not name Lafferty when they previously confirmed they were investigating the Dec. 19 pursuit and shooting, but the details they provided match those in Lafferty's indictment.