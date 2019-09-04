Man shot by police had convictions for assaulting officers

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Court records show a man who was shot and killed by Missoula police officers had a previous conviction for assaulting an officer and a series of drug-related probation violations.

The Missoulian reports 35-year-old Steven Cole Gill's criminal record included a 2004 conviction for biting a police officer in 2004. Search warrants filed in District Court in Missoula in June showed police had investigated Gill for drug possession in recent months.

Police responded Monday afternoon to a report of possible drug activity at a recreational vehicle parked in a lot near the Orange Street exit off Interstate 90. During a confrontation, Gill was shot and fatally injured. No police officers were hurt.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh the two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the state Division of Criminal Investigations.

