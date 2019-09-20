Man shot by police in hours-long standoff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man was shot during an hours-long standoff with officers at his home in Nashua.

The attorney general's office said Friday that officers responded to the home at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a criminal threatening complaint. The man was barricaded and was later shot by at least one officer.

Police said shortly before 7 a.m. Friday that the man was taken into custody. He was injured and was receiving medical treatment. The extent of his injuries wasn't known.

No one else was hurt.