Man shot by police trying to serve warrant takes plea deal

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A man has accepted a plea deal after Kentucky authorities who were trying to serve a warrant shot him numerous times while he was holding a pellet gun.

The Paducah Sun reports 32-year-old Thomas Myers entered an Alford plea Thursday, as he maintained his innocence but recognized the evidence against him for wanton endangerment. The deal offered him a one-year sentence with recommended probation.

Kentucky State Police say authorities trying to serve a mail-theft warrant found Myers in the basement of his girlfriend's house in November. Police say he was holding a pellet gun, prompting authorities to shoot him about a dozen times. Authorities say the pellet gun didn't have an orange tip used to denote a toy weapon.

Myers' defense attorney, Dennie Leach, says Myers was shot while attempting to drop the pellet gun.

