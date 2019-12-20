Man shot in head following argument in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man was shot in the head after an apparent argument in downtown New Haven, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting late Thursday afternoon, New Haven police Sgt. Shayna Kendall said.

“It appears that this was an isolated incident and the individuals involved knew each other,” Kendall said. “Preliminary investigation suggests there was a verbal dispute that precipitated this incident and one or both live within this building.”

The suspect fled after the shooting and remained at large.