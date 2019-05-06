Man shot in knee, shoulder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old man has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartford.

Lt. Paul Cicero says the victim was struck in the knee and shoulder at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street near the Windsor line.

Cicero says the man was alone when he was shot inside a car.

The victim's name and condition were not released.

There was no word on arrests.

The road in the area of the shooting was closed for a period but has since reopened.