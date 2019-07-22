Man shot in the head in Racine has died

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Racine man who was shot in the head early Sunday has died.

Officers responded to a report of someone being shot about 3 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then taken by air to Froedtert Hospital. Police Monday identified the victim as 39-year-old Vontrell Turner.

Police say the man was later taken off life support.