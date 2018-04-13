Man shot multiple times outside DC-area metro station

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot in the parking lot outside the Greenbelt Metro station in Maryland.

Prince George's fire spokesman Mark Brady told news outlets Friday evening that emergency medical crews took a man with multiple critical, life-threatening injuries to a trauma center. Metro Transit police tweeted that the victim was conscious at the time.

Metro Transit police also say the suspect was in his late teens or early 20s, and the shooting is not believed to be random. He fled on foot.

Rail service during the Friday evening rush was not affected.

The Greenbelt Metro station is a terminus of WMATA's Green line.