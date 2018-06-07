Man shot to death in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence.

Police Chief Roy Vasque tells The Eagle-Tribune the man was shot multiple times around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police have not released a motive, but Vasque says they do not believe the shooting was random.

Investigators say the man is believed to be in his 30s, but his name has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

It is the city's second slaying in less than two weeks. Last week, 28-year-old Yesinia Torres was found stabbed to death. Investigators say she was killed by her husband, who claimed that she had stabbed him first.

___

Information from: North Adams (Mass.) Transcript, http://www.thetranscript.com