Man shot to death making food delivery from his restaurant

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot to death in Paterson while making the last food delivery from the restaurant he owned.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on East 34th Street early Thursday morning.

They found 29-year-old Rui Zhou with a gunshot wound. His wife, who was in the passenger seat, was not injured.

The Passaic County prosecutor says they were making their last delivery of the night from their restaurant and Zhou was shot in his vehicle before he crashed a short distance away.

No arrests have been made.