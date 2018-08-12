Man shot while sitting in his car

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A man has been shot in Massachusetts while sitting in his car.

The Stoughton Police Department says the man, who they have not identified, was sitting in his car at a Mobil Gas Station in Stoughton at 3 a.m. on Sunday when another man walked up and shot him.

Police say they don't think the attack was random, but are continuing an investigation. The victim is at a nearby hospital recovering from injuries that are not life -threatening.

Police ask that anyone who saw the shooting reach out to detectives.