A work crew removes broken windows at a Yves Saint Laurent store in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Police say a robber backed a car into a window of the store in San Francisco's Union Square then jumped out of the car and burglarized the store before fleeing.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a thief backed a car into a window of the Yves Saint Laurent store in San Francisco's Union Square then jumped out of the vehicle and burglarized the store before fleeing.

San Francisco police say officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a burglary at the high-end store and found a shattered window and missing merchandise.

They say the thief got back into the car and fled. No arrests have been made.

Photos of the scene show yellow crime scene tape and a car tire apparently left behind by the robber on the sidewalk.

In recent years, the San Francisco Bay Area has seen a slew of brazen smash-and-grab robberies of high-end stores, including Chanel and Tiffany & Co.