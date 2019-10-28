Man sought as person of interest in couple's slaying

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey are seeking a man as a person of interest in the slaying of an elderly couple.

The bodies of Frank Warner and his wife, Joyanne, were found in the couple's Warren County home on Sunday. Washington Township police had responded to a report of an unconscious person.

The Warners were 73 years old. Authorities have not released how they were killed.

Authorities on Monday were seeking to question 50-year-old Todd Warner. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a silver Kia Soul with New Jersey registration E11 LCW.

Authorities could not confirm whether he is related to the slain couple.

Officials say he faces active warrants for credit card theft and motor vehicle theft.