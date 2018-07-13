Man sought in deaths of 3 in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

This June 2018 photo provided by the McLean County Sheriff's Office in Bloomington, Ill., shows Sydney T. Mays. Authorities say Mays, who is charged in a shooting that left three men dead and a 4-year-old boy wounded at a central Illinois apartment complex, was arrested Thursday, July 12, 2018, during a Wisconsin drug bust. (McLean County Sheriff's Office via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in a shooting that left three men dead and a 4-year-old boy wounded at a central Illinois apartment complex has been arrested during a Wisconsin drug bust.

Police in Bloomington, Illinois, say Milwaukee police took 25-year-old Sydney T. Mays Jr. into custody Thursday, along with several others suspected of drug offenses.

WGLC-FM reports police determined Mays was suspected in the June 18 shootings. Warrants authorized in Illinois include first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Police had appealed to the public for help finding Mays.

Police haven't offered a potential motive. The McLean County coroner identified those killed as 22-year-olds Corey Jackson and Nathaniel Pena and 33-year-old Juan Perez-Macedo. All are from Bloomington, where police say the case remains under "active investigation."