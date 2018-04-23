Man stabbed on midtown Manhattan street; expected to survive

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been stabbed on the street in midtown Manhattan and police have a person in custody.

WABC says the stabbing occurred around 1 p.m. Monday at 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a chest wound. He is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known.

