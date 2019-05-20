Man stole daughter's cookie money to pay for erotic massage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon man has been sentenced for stealing $700 of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money, using it to pay for an erotic massage and then staging a home invasion to cover up the theft.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brian Couture of Forest Grove was sentenced Monday to 18 months of probation, 80 hours of community service and restitution as part of a plea deal.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office says Couture pleaded guilty to falsely reporting a home invasion robbery.

The District Attorney's office says in March Couture told authorities someone had broken into his home, assaulted him, damaged his laptop and stole the cookie money.

When investigators found inconsistencies in his story, Couture eventually said he stole the money to pay for the massage and then faked the robbery.

___

