Man suspected of Bellevue slaying arrested in Omaha

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man suspected of a fatal shooting in an Omaha suburb has been arrested.

Bellevue police say the man was found Wednesday night in Omaha and taken into custody. Sarpy County Court records don't show the man's been formally charged in the slaying of 23-year-old Brian Faeller. He also was known as Brian Faeller-Crom.

A court record says his girlfriend reported that he'd been shot a little before 9 p.m. on Jan. 15 after opening the door at a Bellevue apartment. He was pronounced dead later at an Omaha hospital.