Man, teen accused in fatal drive-by shooting in Taylorsville

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man and a teenager are in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting in Taylorsville that killed a woman.

Unified police say they've arrested 20-year-old Euziel De La Torre of West Jordan for his alleged involvement in the July 10 shooting of 48-year-old Jawnie Wey.

The name of the other suspect is being withheld because he's 16 years old.

Police say De La Torre and the juvenile both have been charged with murder.

They say investigators believe two other people also may have been involved in the fatal shooting.

The Deseret News reports that Wey was shot in the head inside a Taylorsville home when bullets were fired through a window.

She died nine days later from her wounds.

