Man testifies that earlier stories about slaying were lies

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — The man charged with killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman has changed his version of events.

Aubrey Trail testified that his previous stories about a multipartner sexual fantasy being filmed in an apartment bedroom in Wilber were just lies. He returned to the courtroom Tuesday for the first time since he slashed his neck June 24.

He still maintains, however, that the death of Sydney Loofe during rough sex was an accident. Trail says he made up stories, including one about killing 14 other people, to throw investigators off track in hopes that Loofe's body wouldn't be found or that he could talk his way out of prosecution.

He and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are charged with first-degree murder. Loofe's body parts were found in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Boswell is awaiting trial.