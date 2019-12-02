Man to propose ‘no shooting’ law because of stray bullets

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says his home is being riddled with stray bullets from hunters and he is asking county officials to make it stop.

WLOX-TV reports Paul Howd says he’s frustrated with stray bullets damaging his property and putting people at risk.

Howd says he lives in an unincorporated part of Harrison County north of D’Iberville. He says hunters don’t realize his home and others are close to where they’re shooting because they believe the area is undeveloped. He says he’s invested thousands of dollars to protect his home including installing bulletproof windows.

Howd will propose a no hunting or shooting area near his home to officials Monday.

He says the ordinance will protect future developments.

WLOX says several nearby lots have been cleared for housing and a K-8 school.

