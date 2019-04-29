Man vows to proceed with California clergy abuse lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who says he was molested by his parish priest decades ago vows to proceed with a lawsuit targeting all Catholic bishops in California after a judge dismissed part of the suit.

The so-called "nuisance" lawsuit filed in October by Thomas Emens claims a civil conspiracy among church officials to cover up clergy assault and move offending priests to other parishes.

Last week a judge dismissed sections of the suit, while upholding others.

Emens' attorney, Jeff Anderson, said at a news conference Monday that the judge's decision will allow him to examine church documents. Anderson says the lawsuit's goal is to force the church to reveal the names of all priests accused of molestation.

An email seeking comment from the California Catholic Conference of Bishops was not immediately returned.