Man wanted in 1997 shooting death of Arizona teen arrested

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler in 1997 has been arrested in Virginia.

Chandler police announced Thursday that 43-year-old Venancio Cortez Miramontes was taken into custody without incident May 17 in Virginia's Warrenton area by the U.S. Marshals Service.

They say Miramontes will be extradited to Arizona and booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

Miramontes is accused the May 1997 death of Luis Andrea Parra, who was shot inside a Chandler home.

Miramontes fled the country after the shooting and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Chandler detective assigned to the Marshals Service recently developed information that Miramontes was in Virginia's Fauquier County.

Miramontes was arrested 22 years to the day of Parra's death.