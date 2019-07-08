Man wanted in Gilbert homicide shoots self; barricade ends

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An hours-long barricade situation in Tempe involving a man wanted in a Gilbert homicide has ended with the suspect apparently shooting himself.

Gilbert police say the man was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

They say a single gunshot was heard from the man's car after gas was deployed when the suspected stopped negotiations with authorities.

His name and condition weren't immediately released.

Police say the man had been holed up inside his car in the parking lot of a Tempe hotel since around noon.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man Friday night in Gilbert.