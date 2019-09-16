Man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts man wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man and injuring two others at a Fall River bar has turned himself in.

The Herald News reports 25-year-old Joseph Noe turned himself in to Fall River police Monday. He faces arraignment later Monday on charges including murder. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

The Bristol district attorney's office says a warrant was issued for Noe's arrest in connection with the Friday night shooting of 39-year-old Eric Voshell at JC's Café in Fall River.

Voshell, of Oak Bluffs, died Saturday.

A 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, the shooting stemmed from a fight between members of two motorcycle clubs.