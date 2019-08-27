Man who bought gun used to kill 9-year-old boy gets 4 years

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who bought the gun that was later used in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year old boy who was lured into a Chicago alley with a promise of a juice box has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Anthony Morgan was sentenced Tuesday, months after pleading guilty to a federal gun trafficking charge. He admitted in a plea deal with prosecutors to buying at least seven firearms from a straw purchaser in New Mexico and giving them to his brother and other gang members.

A gun Morgan bought was used in the killing of Tyshawn Lee , whom prosecutors say was shot because he was the son of a gang member who rivaled the alleged gunman.

Three men, including Morgan's brother, are charged in Lee's death. Their trial is scheduled to begin next month.