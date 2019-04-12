Man who fled to Oklahoma during trial sentenced to 71 years

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old Wichita gang member who fled to Oklahoma during a trial in 2018 has been sentenced to 71 years in prison.

Tremain Shears was sentenced Friday for nine felonies, including attempted first-degree murder.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release that Shears shot at Marcqual Hightower three times in 2016. Hightower was wounded three times but survived. A motive was not disclosed in court.

While Shears was on trial, he had his GPS monitoring bracelet removed and fled to Oklahoma. The jury found him guilty the day after he fled.

Shears was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City a few days after he fled.