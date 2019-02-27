Man who pleaded guilty in 4 slayings apologizes in court

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the deadly Ohio shootings of four relatives, including a young boy, has apologized before the three judges who will sentence him to life in prison or death.

Twenty-four-year-old Arron Lawson pleaded guilty last week in Lawrence County to 13 counts including aggravated murder in the 2017 slayings. The Ironton Tribune reports Lawson said Tuesday he did wrong and there's no way to say "how truly sorry I am."

Lawson said he cries all the time, but doesn't expect sympathy. He says he believes he deserves life in prison but will be "at peace" with either decision.

Prosecutors say he killed his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather, and wounded her husband, after the cousin broke off an affair with Lawson.

