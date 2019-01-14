Man who ran over Wichita police officer sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who ran over a Wichita police officer nearly two years ago has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

KAKE-TV reports Justin Terrazas was sentenced Monday to 28.4 years, which will run consecutive to an 11-year sentence in a separate case from Ellsworth County.

Prosecutors say Terrazas ran over officer Brian Arterburn while fleeing in a stolen vehicle in February 2017 as Arterburn placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita.

Arterburn, a 25-year police veteran, spent nearly 10 months in hospitals in Colorado and Texas. He returned to Wichita in November 2017 and took a medical retirement from the police department last year.

Terrazas was on probation in Ellsworth County for introducing contraband into a correctional facility when he ran over Arterburn.

Information from: KAKE-TV.