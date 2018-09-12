Man who strangled woman in Portland motel gets 15 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 32-year-old man who fatally strangled a woman with a belt in a Southeast Portland motel room has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joshua Scott Carlson was charged with murder in the April 2017 death of 42-year-old Valerie Johnson at a Motel 6.

He pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter and was sentenced last week.

Prosecutors say Johnson's friend said Johnson had been dating Carlson for about a month and that at one point she saw Johnson with a black eye. Prosecutors say Johnson explained that Carlson had punched her while high on methamphetamine.

Carlson came to the attention of police when they found a stolen SUV that day in the motel parking lot.

After a high-speed chase officers found Carlson hiding on the roof of a home. When they went inside the motel room, they found Johnson's body.

