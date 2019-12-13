Man who threatened Paris officers with knife shot to death

Police officers stand in a tunnel under La Defense business district after a man threatened officers Friday, Dec.13, 2019 in Paris. A man who allegedly lunged at a Paris police patrol with a knife and threatened to kill the officers was shot to death Friday in the French capital's main business district, two police officials told The Associated Press.

PARIS (AP) — A man who lunged at a Paris police patrol with a knife and threatened to kill the officers was shot to death Friday in the French capital's main business district, two police officials told The Associated Press.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, said the officers were not injured in the attack at La Defense. They said the officers used their service weapons against the assailant, who died a short time later.

Friday's attack came two months after a civilian police employee went on a stabbing rampage inside Paris police headquarters, killing four colleagues before he was shot to death by a rookie officer.

La Defense, a district of office skyscrapers on the outskirts of Paris, is a major transit hub and shopping area and heavily guarded by foot patrols. A French soldier was stabbed there in 2013 while on patrol. The soldier survived the attack.