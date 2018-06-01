Man who threw gas-filled bottles at officers gets 3 years

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who threw gasoline-filled beer bottles at Seattle police during a May Day protest in 2016, injuring one officer, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Wil Casey Floyd, formerly of Seattle and most recently of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, was arrested nearly a year later, after he was identified by law enforcement from video footage. He pleaded guilty in February to unlawful possession of a destructive device.

Federal prosecutors said Floyd threw five unlit Molotov cocktails at police as an anarchist group caused a disturbance during the protest. One broke at the feet of an officer, spilling gasoline which ignited when a flash-bang grenade went off. The flames burned the officer's pants and leg.

The U.S. Attorney's Office recommended the sentence of 37 months, which is below the guideline range of about four to five years, noting that Floyd has suffered from mental health issues and had no prior criminal history.