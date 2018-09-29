Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man who was shot by a son who was defending his mother has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Wendell Hopkins was sentenced Friday for first-degree burglary and misdemeanor property damage.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that in 2016, Hopkins was shot by his then 15-year-old son after Hopkins tried to break into the home of his ex-wife. Hopkins and his ex-wife had argued over the phone and he later showed up at the woman's house.

Hopkins was shot twice by his son after forcing his way into the house.

___

