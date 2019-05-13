Man with history of domestic violence charged in killing

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man with a history of domestic violence has been charged in a fatal shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jamal Rhodes is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Catherine Rhodes, whom police believe was his wife. He also is charged with armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Saturday's shooting in O'Fallon.

In 2012, Rhodes was charged in St. Charles County with a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and was sentenced to four years in prison. O'Fallon police Lt. Michael R. Grawitch says Catherine Rhodes appears to have been the victim in that case.

His bond is set at $500,000.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com