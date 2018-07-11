Last man in health kickback schemes gets probation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A fifth person who played a role in a $19 million kickback scheme involving Indiana nursing homes has been sentenced to probation.

David Mazanowski pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one felony count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud. In addition to probation, Mazanowski on Tuesday also was fined $60,000 and ordered to pay $808,000 in restitution.

In his plea agreement, Mazanowski admitted to inflating invoices to American Senior Communities from his landscaping company from 2009 to 2014.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced Steven Ganote to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7 million in restitution.

Former American Senior Communities CEO James Burkhart was sentenced last month to nearly 10 years in prison. Daniel Benson, the company's former chief operating officer, was sentenced last week to 4 1/2 years in prison. Josh Burkhart, younger brother of James, was sentenced to four months.