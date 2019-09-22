Man with knife killed by police officer in Riverton

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Witnesses say a Riverton police officer shot and killed a man who attacked the officer with a knife outside a Walmart in central Wyoming.

The shooting occurred on the sidewalk outside the store on Saturday. The officer was not injured.

Witnesses told The Riverton Ranger that the man attacked the officer with a knife. They say the officer ordered then man to disarm and when the man did not comply he was killed by a single shot to the head.

Some witnesses said the man might have moved aggressively toward the officer again before he was shot.

No other details, including the name of the man, were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

