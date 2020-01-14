Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A 65-year-old man from Canada found having a "possible drug overdose" aboard a sailboat loaded with jugs of liquid methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

KATU-TV reports that prosecutors will recommend John Stirling serve a little over 7 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon said.

Stirling also agreed to forfeit the sailboat. Stirling pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

The Coast Guard discovered 28 seven-gallon jugs containing liquid methamphetamine during a search of the vessel in April. Stirling was found on the boat exhibiting signs of a possible drug overdose. Members of the Coast Guard administered medical aid before he was evacuated by helicopter to Astoria and then Portland for medical treatment.