Man wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic violence suspect was shot in the leg during a confrontation with deputies in Everett.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team says the shooting occurred Saturday night after a woman reported that her 67-year-old husband was beating her and threatening her with a weapon.

When deputies arrived they contacted the suspect and shots were fired, though how many and by whom remains unclear. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation.