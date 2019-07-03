Man wounded in jewelry store heist charged in federal court

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Court documents say a man who was shot by a St. Louis jewelry store owner and an off-duty officer during an attempted heist was linked to the crime by blood found in the getaway vehicle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Deven Strauther was charged Wednesday in federal court with robbery.

Strauther is accused of firing back during the May shooting before fleeing with another man in a stolen car. He arrived at a hospital 30 minutes later in clothes matching those worn by the robber. He'd been shot twice in the abdomen.

The charges say his DNA matched blood found in the car and the car's hard drive showed that it was present at the date and time of the robbery. Strauther was on parole at the time.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com