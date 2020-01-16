Man wounded in latest shooting along I-270 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has opened fire along a St. Louis County highway and wounded a motorist who crashed into a cable barrier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Wednesday night shooting is the third on Interstate 270 in recent weeks.

No one else was in the car with the unidentified 40-year-old victim when someone in another vehicle opened fire and then sped away, possibly in a Pontiac. No arrests have been made.

The wounded man's medical condition wasn't immediately available. Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police said that in addition to the gunshot, the victim suffered other non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The shooting was about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) east of the scenes of two other I-270 shooting attacks in recent weeks that left one man dead and three people injured. Police said the earlier shootings appeared unrelated.