Mandan couple arrested for child, animal neglect

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a Mandan couple after three children were found in filthy conditions with unsecured guns and knives within reach.

Police went to the home last week to check on the children's welfare and say they found a 33-year-old man asleep in a shed, apparently under the influence of drugs. Officers also arrested a 26-year-old woman found nearly unresponsive in the house.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the children, all under 8, were in need of bathing and one was naked. Garbage and dirty diapers were found on the floor. The couple also face animal neglect charges after a dog, cat and iguana were found in poor condition.

Police say heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the shed. The man is already facing drug charges in Morton, Sioux and Burleigh counties.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com