Manhunt underway after Racine County home invasion killing

WIND LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a 40-year-old man after a home invasion in Racine County Thursday night.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified the suspect as Troy Hoffmann, 40, who fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna with Wisconsin license plate number AFV-9734. Schmaling says Hoffman is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Hoffman crashed his car into another car that was parked in the driveway of a home near Loomis Road and Highway 36 in Wind Lake. The suspect then fired multiple shots into the home, ultimately forced his way inside and fired additional shots within the residence.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was the only person shot. There were other people in the home, but those people were able to flee.